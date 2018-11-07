YCSO: Shots fired near Verde Village, SWAT team called

A SWAT team was called near the 700 block of Desert Jewel Drive after a suspect fired shots from the home Wednesday at around 6:40 p.m., according to the Yavapai County Sherriff's Office.
No one was injured, according to YCSO spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn. Neighboring homes have been evacuated.
YCSO, Cottonwood Police and The Arizona Department of Public Safety set a barricade around the residence, according to YCSO.
"Please stay out of the area," D'Evelyn said. "Several roads into this scene are closed."
Follow verdenews.com for updates.
