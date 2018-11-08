Crash closes State Route 89A at Page Springs Road (with video)

State Route 89A north was closed at Page Springs Road between Cottonwood and Sedona at 4:30 p.m.Thursday. A medical helicopter landed on the highway and the Department of Public Safety was at the scene investigating. The Verde Valley Fire District also responded. VVN/Vyto Starinskas
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.