Letter: Thanks to all for great effort to clean up Clear Creek Cemetery

Editor:
We had a great turnout for our annual cleanup day Oct. 27 at the Clear Creek Cemetery. Thank you, Pam and Darrel Jackson, Ashley, Peyton and Braden Hammond, John Hough, Brenda Hauser, Charlie German, Charity Callahan, Aaron Brooks, Colleen and Neil Gaukstad, Judy Darwin, Jane Goddard, Lisa and Fernando Cortez, and Butch Callahan. If there is anyone that I missed thank you too. We got a lot of things accomplished today but there is always more that needs to be done but I am proud of our cemetery and all the volunteers that stepped up for us. Thank you again.
Linda Callahan
Camp Verde
