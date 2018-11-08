Obituary: Lloyd Adrian Lizotte 1939-2018

After a life of service to country, community and family, Lloyd A. Lizotte, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away as he wished, quietly at home on Nov. 1, 2018, at the age of 79.



Lloyd was a dedicated law enforcement officer including a 22-year career as a United States Air Force non-commissioned officer and 21 years with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office rising to the rank of lieutenant.

He served his country across the globe and his community at home with honor and distinction.



Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sarah; his children, Sherri, Steven (Jennifer), and Michael; grandchildren, John, Donnie (Autum), Corey, Shia (Carlos), Kylia (Lucus) and Nadia; his eight great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Lizotte; sister-in-law, Francel Lizotte; his niece and nephews; family and friends around the world.



Lloyd, a man to respect and a life to admire, requested no services.

