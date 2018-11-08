Obituary: Taylor Kay Rogers 1995-2018

Taylor Kay Rogers was born on Aug. 28, 1995, and entered her Eternal Home on Oct. 30, 2018.



Taylor grew up in Cottonwood, Arizona, and attended Verde Christian Academy and Mingus Union High School.



Taylor had a tender and compassionate heart. She had a special love for animals and volunteered at the Verde Humane Society.



Taylor battled Ewing’s Sarcoma, an aggressive form of pediatric bone cancer. Even through her struggles, she thought of others and displayed a resilient will to fight.



At 23 years young, Taylor passed into her heavenly home on Oct. 30, 2018, and is survived by her mother, Misty Rogers; father, Edward “Eddie” Zambello; older brother, Tyler Rogers; uncle, Tad Rogers; and great-grandmother, Verda Rider; and was preceded by grandparents, Jim and Connie Rogers.



A memorial service celebrating Taylor’s life will be held at Verde Community Church - 102 S. Willard St., in Cottonwood, on Saturday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, Taylor desired donations to go to the Verde Valley Humane Society at 1520 W. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, AZ 86326 (928) 634-7387.

In addition, there is a Go Fund Me campaign at gofundme.com/taylor-kay-rogers



