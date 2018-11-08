Shots fired from Verde Village home; suspect later found dead from self-inflicted wound

VERDE VILLAGE – A barricaded suspect who had fired several gunshots inside a home was found dead Wednesday evening from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement officers had attempted to serve a search warrant at the home, according to YCSO.
At 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Media Relations Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn advised, “YCSO deputies, assisted by the Cottonwood Police Department and DPS, have set a perimeter around the 700 block of Desert Jewel Drive due to a barricaded suspect inside a home. Earlier this evening, the suspect fired shots from the home - fortunately, no one was injured. The YCSO SWAT team has deployed - neighboring homes have been evacuated.”
Nearly four hours later, D’Evelyn said, “The suspect in this case was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound -- more details expected tomorrow. No deputies or residents injured during the incident.”
Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
