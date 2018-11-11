Obituary: Faye Lorraine Johnson 1921-2018

Faye Lorraine Johnson, 97, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Sept. 30, 2018. She was born Jan. 20, 1921, in Elkhart, Kansas, to Vernon Otis and Florence Neta Standley Davis.





On Oct. 6, 1941, Faye L. Davis and Donald A. Johnson were married in Las Vegas, Nevada. They had two sons, Gary Don Johnson (Lenore) of Santa Rosa, California, and Dennis Lane Johnson (Logan) whom is living in the family home that Donald and Faye designed and built; one granddaughter; four great-grandchildren; one step-granddaughter and three great-grandsons.



A visitation for Faye will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 2-4 p.m. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved Donald at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m.



