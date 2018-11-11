Valley Academy recognized for SkillsUSA Quality Chapter status

COTTONWOOD – Skills USA recently recognized Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education for excellence with Quality Chapter status.

According to Travis Black, Skills USA Adviser and Valley Academy’s Construction Instructor, the career and technology education program earned the award by completing all the quality chapter indicators.

What that means is that Valley Academy – also known as VACTE – paid “all membership dues, elected officers, conducted well-planned and regularly scheduled meetings, chapter completed a projected budget, and completed a list of activities planned out for the year.

“Skills USA has provided an excellent outline for advisors and students to follow to help guide them throughout the year to produce successful chapters for SkillsUSA,” Black said.

VACTE will be recognized at the AZ Skills USA State Conference in April for the Quality Chapter status.

Now that VACTE has completed level one, the program can now look to achieve its Chapter of Distinction – Level 2.

Said Black, Level 2 is “more in depth into the chapter activities that helped shape Career and Technical Student Organization.”

In level 2 there is more essential activities, and more chapter of Distinction indicators, that need to be completed, along with three different activities. Each of these activities follow the skills framework, but at this level you go into more of what were the goals of the activities.

Valley Academy needs to complete the Level 2 application by March 1.