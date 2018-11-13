Camp Verde Kiwanis won’t sell Christmas trees this year

CAMP VERDE – For the first time in 35 years, the Camp Verde Kiwanis will not sell Christmas trees.

The local Kiwanis chapter announced Wednesday that “for a number of reasons,” it has decided “to refrain from this project in 2018, while we review and re-analyze the situation.”

Those reasons include a “shortage of small trees and a significant increase in the cost of all trees to us,” the Kiwanis press release stated.

A year ago, the Kiwanis made available more than 200 Noble Fir, Douglas Fir and Nordmann Fir trees for its annual Christmas tree sale.

Each year, proceeds from the sale of the Christmas trees are used for various education-related community projects, including student leadership and recognition programs, Key Club, Builders Club, BUGS (Bringing Up Grades), dictionaries for third graders in Camp Verde schools, music programs within Camp Verde Unified School District, Adopt-a-Family, Little League and AYSO sponsorships and college scholarships.