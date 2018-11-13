Full musical menu dished up at Vino Di Sedona

Rick Busbea has been in the Sedona music scene for four years, and his lively upbeat shows have given him the reputation of a “must-see” musician while in Sedona. Rick will keep your toes tapping playing songs by Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett, Jim Croce and more; he’ll play some originals too, but his passion is cover songs to take his audience down “memory lane.” This belief led to the creation of the “Rick Busbea Jukebox” so his audience can pick favorite songs for him to play. Rick will be at Vino Di Sedona Wednesday, Nov. 14, 7-10 p.m.

Guitarist/singer Tim Young will perform at Vino Di Sedona Thursday, Nov. 15, 7-10 p.m. Before moving to Sedona, Tim had a 30-year music career in New York City where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CD’s. He was raised in the heyday of AM Top 40 radio and the folk music boom. His inspirations are everyone from Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, and Arlo Guthrie to The Beatles, Sex Pistols, Ramones, Cars and Nirvana.

Instrumentally, Tim is a stand-out rhythm guitarist, both acoustic and electric. He has composed music and songs for TV and several independent films. Tim’s lyrics are inspired by personal relationships, politics, the bar scene, and the music business.

The rock trio Saffire performs at Vino Di Sedona Friday, Nov. 16, 7-10 p.m. Saffire is a straight-up quality rock ‘n’ roll trio with a wide and far-reaching repertoire. Their sound is authentic and driving; featuring complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited grooves. Though newly formed last year in the Verde Valley, the three members have a tight chemistry in their love for music. Classic tunes from the last several decades are covered in an original and very engaging way. “It is so much fun to be playing the songs I grew up loving,” said Gina Machovina, classical guitarist/singer and songwriter for Saffire. “But even more enlivening for me is the focus and attention we are giving to my music compositions. They are really taking shape in the best way possible.”

Machovina brings a unique virtuosity and mesmerizing quality to the forefront as well as an edgy and artistic set of original tunes.

Percussionist Terry Brennan is a forceful and dynamic player and has a sixth sense when providing the textural backbone for the group. He has a strong deep voice, and plays harmonica and saxophone.

Al Hinojoza, bassist, has awesomely stepped up to complete this rock trio, learning the instrument at breakneck speed. No one believes he has just picked up the instrument a year ago.

Saturday, Nov. 17, brings two of Sedona’s most loved, and talented, musicians to Vino Di Sedona, Darius Lux, followed by David Harvey. Music begins with wine tasting and international singer-songwriter Darius Lux, 3:30-6 p.m. Lux is an award-winning artist who specializes in classic, uplifting pop with soulful vocals. Lux plays classic covers from Van Morrison to John Mayer, and his original songs connect with the heart through inspiring themes that range from empowerment to romance.

His smooth voice and looped guitar stylings create an earthy blend of popular music, rock and reggae that you can relax or dance to. Originally from London, Lux has been creating music almost as soon as he could talk. His influences range from Sting, Otis Redding and U2, to One Republic, Jack Johnson, and Jason Mraz. For more information visit dariuslux.com.

Saturday night on Nov. 17 brings music by long-time Sedona singer-songwriter David Harvey, who performs classic rock covers and originals, including songs from his CD “Ten Years Running.” According to David, “Music is a catalyst of expression, it can touch you, but you cannot touch it. Experienced only through the moment of sound. What music means is still yet to be discovered.” David is frequently joined by his musician son. Luke Harvey.

It’s Sunday-FunDay at Vino Di Sedona and Rick Busbea is back with his live juke-box and more “Caribbean Country Classic Rock.” Check the Vino Di Sedona calendar for Rick’s dates, he’s there a few times every month. Nov. 18, 6-9 p.m.

Music Monday, Nov. 19, features 2017 Northern Arizona Blues Challenge winner D.L. Harrison. D.L. is an Arizona singer-songwriter who delivers a high-energy rock and blues show, and was recently named Prescott Idol. Music on Mondays is 6-9 p.m.

Sedona’s best open mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Tuesday, 6-10 p.m., at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Jim French, Walt Young, Näthan Gangadean, David Harvey, Tim Young, and Dave Rice..

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682