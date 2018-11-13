Obituary: Arlene M. Sanders 1934-2018

Arlene M. Sanders (Norris) was born on July 7, 1934, in Great Falls, Montana, to Pauline Evelyn Norris (Martin) and James T. Norris.

On Nov. 4, 2018 the Lord called her home to be with him.





Arlene had a strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. She also believed in family. Arlene had five children, John McCormick (Pam), Kathy Whelan (John), Christine Pelton (Dan), Chareen Loughborough (Oscar), and Jim Loughborough (Margaret).

The Lord blessed her with 13 grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She also had many nieces and nephews that she had a tremendous amount of love for.



Arlene loved to fish, loved her Diamondbacks and belonged to the Red Hat Society. She will be greatly missed, but her love will never be forgotten. In her words, “I love you, baby!”



A Celebration of her Life will be held at Glendale Christian Church on Nov. 24, 2018.





