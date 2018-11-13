Plan ahead for Chamber Music Sedona sixth annual Winterfest

From Jan. 10-13, Chamber Music Sedona will present its sixth annual Winterfest. This popular yearly celebration will entertain and educate attendees with a dynamic schedule of events, including an intimate salon musicale held in one of Sedona’s private homes and a culminating chamber music concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. In addition, as part of Chamber Music Sedona’s commitment to introducing young people to world-class chamber music, the festival will include incredible vocal, clarinet and piano performances at local schools.

As the grand finale of the Winterfest, the January 13 concert will showcase acclaimed artists Sarah Shafer (soprano), Roman Rabinovich (piano) and Alexander Fiterstein (clarinet) as they perform a diverse selection of works by famed composers.

Notably, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy Schubert’s “Shepherd on the Rock” amidst the setting of Sedona’s breathtaking Red Rocks. As his second to last of more than 600 lieder, Schubert composed “Shepherd on the Rock” just one month before his death in 1828.

Other highlights of the concert will include “Three Folk Songs, op. 19” by English composer John McCabe, George Gershwin’s sultry “Summertime,” three masterpieces by Leonard Bernstein, “Bill” from Jerome Kern’s Show Boat, and “Chants D’Auvergne, Series 3,” a folk song by French composer Joseph Canteloube.

The concert’s vocals will be performed by Sarah Shafer, a rising-star soprano who actively appears on the world’s leading concert and operatic stages. A winner of the 2014 Astral Artists National Auditions, she recently made her Metropolitan Opera debut singing Azema in the John Copley production of Semiramide.

Alexander Fiterstein has been hailed as one of today’s most talented clarinetists. A recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant, he regularly performs in recital and with distinguished orchestras and chamber music ensembles worldwide.

Pianist Roman Rabinovich made his debut with the Israel Philharmonic at the young age of 10 and, more recently, was named the winner of the 12th Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master competition. Praised for the emotional depth and richness of his playing, he is also a skilled composer and visual artist.

At the winter salon musicale, held on Thursday, January 10 at 5:30 p.m., Mr. Rabinovich will dazzle a smaller audience with a recital of masterpieces for the solo piano, including works by Bach, Schubert and György Ligeti. Hosted in one of Sedona’s beautiful private homes, the salon will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to interact with the artist and enjoy world-class chamber music in an intimate setting. Light hors d’oeuvre and local wine will be served.

Tickets for the salon musicale are available for $125 each. For the January 13 concert, tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for students between the ages of 13 and 21 (with ID).

Admission is free for children 12 and under. Visit https://chambermusicsedona.org/winterfest-shepherd-on-the-rock/ to learn more about this exciting festival and to purchase tickets.