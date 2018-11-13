The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new film “Here and Now” Nov. 16-21 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Here and Now” features a stellar, award-winning ensemble cast, including: Sarah Jessica Parker, Simon Baker, Common, Taylor Kinney, Waleed Zuaiter, with Jacqueline Bisset and Renée Zellweger.

Vivienne (Sarah Jessica Parker), is an established singer with a successful music career. On the eve of a major performance, Vivienne receives some life-altering news that causes her to reevaluate her priorities.

As she crisscrosses the busy streets of New York City, she tries to balance her upcoming music tour, family, and friends.

Through time spent with her overbearing mother, Jeanne (Jacqueline Bisset), her long-time manager, Ben (Common), and her ex-husband, Nick (Simon Baker), Vivienne strives to make peace with the decisions and sacrifices she’s made along the way.

“Here and Now” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 16-21. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Nov. 16, 17 and 19; and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 20 and 21.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.