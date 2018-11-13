Sedona Northern Lights PaintScaping to produce USA’s largest light show on natural canvas

From Dec. 13-16, Sedona Northern Lights, a holiday spectacular, will dazzle audiences and virtually transform Sedona’s landscape with the largest 3D projection mapping project to ever be performed on a natural canvas in the United States.

This event is produced by PaintScaping, a Los Angeles-based world leader in 3D projection mapping, and presented by the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau and the City of Sedona. Sedona Northern Lights unites light, art and nature for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

This festive, family-friendly event is free to the public and will be visible from various points throughout Uptown Sedona and Gallery Row – and can even be seen in some areas in West Sedona.

The show will commence at the top of each hour from 6-9 p.m., giving viewers a unique opportunity to celebrate Sedona’s natural beauty, art scene, awe-inspiring landscapes, and dark night skies.

The technologically advanced method of 3D projection mapping -- also known as video mapping or spatial augmented reality -- uses specialized software to transform objects or structures into display surfaces for video projection. These surfaces often have irregular shapes, which can blur the boundaries between the real and virtual worlds. The display is frequently accompanied by audio to create a captivating audio-visual narrative.

“3D projection mapping is incredibly exciting,” said director Philippe Bergeron of PaintScaping. “It is the perfect tool to tell old stories in a new way and make people believe in magic again. The real world becomes your canvas, and what better canvas than a mountain in Sedona -- the Most Beautiful Place on Earth.”

For Sedona Northern Lights, holiday-themed 3D art will be projected onto Camelhead Rock, located next to Sedona’s famous Snoopy Rock. The surface of Camelhead Rock is an astounding 182 million square feet and contains numerous different angles and curves -- meaning that the show requires an impressively complex set-up.

For example, the projection tower will be situated 3,000 feet away, and 12 projectors will be synchronized to generate a seamless image.

Despite its grandeur, Sedona Northern Lights will not leave any harmful impacts on Sedona’s natural environment and is, in fact, intended to raise awareness of the need to protect the area’s dark skies. The event’s sponsors are committed to sustainability and maintaining the natural beauty of Sedona, “Earth’s Greatest Treasure.”

To enhance the sense of holiday magic, music to accompany the 3D light show will be played at certain viewing areas and may also be heard by tuning into KAZM 780AM.

For more information about Sedona Northern Lights or to book a hotel room for this enchanting event, visit https://visitsedona.com/events-calendar/sedona-northern-lights/. To learn more about PaintScaping, visit http://paintscaping.com.