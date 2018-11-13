Soundbites Grill finds musical groove with Chill on the Hill from Brazil

Sedona’s Sound Bites Grill is the perfect place to get a head start on your weekend plans Thursday, Nov 15, 5:30 p.m., with Chill on the Hill from Brazil.

The Eric Miller band featuring Eric Miller, Troy Perkins and Adriel Zang will perform from 6-9 p.m. The band performs Brazilian inspired music for you to dance to. Eric is best known for his original music and Latin jazz guitar playing.

After traveling throughout France, Italy, England, Ireland, Eric Miller arrived in Spain and fell in love with the art of flamenco. His passion for flamenco guitar stayed with him. Eventually, he was drawn to the music of Brazil and immersed himself in the bossa nova and samba, adding Brazilian jazz guitar to his ever-growing world music repertoire.

Friday night, Nov 16, from 7-10 p.m., Scandalous Hands a jazz-funk fusion band from Prescott will perform. This four-piece band has the dance floor full most of the night and plays covers and familiar classics.

Scandalous Hands started with Troy Schilperoort, (keyboard) Adam Haar, (guitar & vocals) and Dennis Messenger (bass) working on a set of musical material that could incorporate funk grooves, jazz harmonic structures, and the exploratory improvisation of jam bands. Shawnee Snaketail soon joined the group on drums, completing the band’s roster.

The band performs in their showroom, which opens at 5:30 p.m. for dinner. There is a $10 cover for the band.

Saturday night, Nov 17, 7 p.m., Arizona Music Hall of Fame icon, Walt Richardson brings his reggae rock show to Sedona, with special friends Gigi Gonaway (Whitney Houston, Steve Winwood, Aretha Franklin), Drew Hall (Cheektones), and more.

Walt is a self-taught musician who started learning to play guitar at the age of 9. The Beatles were his early influence in music. Later in his teens, and to this day, many artists like Jimi Hendrix, Cat Stevens, Bob Dylan, Creedence Clearwater, Sly and The Family Stone, Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder, Parliament and many others entered the picture.

After completing his BS degree, he began his musical pursuits. Coming from a creative family, this seemed natural to him. “Music is a way of life for me,” said Richardson.

Through music, he has traveled and met great artists like Carlos Santana, Burning Spear, Taj Mahal and has shared the stage with bands ranging from Third World to Ziggy Marley.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the Walt Richardson and Friends Band plays from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are required to attend the show, which can be purchased online or over the phone.

The weekend continues Sunday, Nov 18, 6-9 p.m., with Music by the Classics, a local Jazz quartet featuring Jeanie Carroll on vocals. The band will play and Jeanie Carroll will sing mostly the slower, dance-able songs that many are familiar with from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.

Also included will be some great up-tempo and Latin tunes to get you moving. So, bring your dancing shoes or just come to listen to and enjoy the music. The Classics: Jeanie Carroll (vocals), Steve Sandner (vocals & keyboard), Chuck Murcko (upright bass), and George Bein (drums).

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in Uptown Sedona. The venue stays open until 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. More info, tickets or reservations: 928-282-2713 or www.soundbitesgrill.com