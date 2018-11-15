Camp Verde High School student of the month

Camp Verde High School senior Reyna Ruvalcaba is the school’s Kiwanis Student of the Month for October. Reyna has a 3.3 GPA and has been involved with the school’s PALS Club and is a volunteer AYSO soccer coach. Reyna enjoys peer tutoring in mathematics as well as dancing. Reyna plans to attend Arizona State University to study nursing so she can enter the US Navy as an officer. Photo courtesy of Camp Verde High School
