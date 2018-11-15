Cottonwood sets Dec. 4 public hearing for 2019 CDBG projects

The City of Cottonwood is expected to receive approximately $330,000 in FY19 federal CDBG funds from the Arizona Department of Housing Regional Account.

The City of Cottonwood may also intend to apply for $300,000 in FY19 CDBG funds from the State Special Projects (SSP) account. CDBG funds must be used to benefit low-income persons and areas, alleviate slum and blight or address urgent need.

A public hearing will be held at the regular City Council meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 4, at the City Council Chambers Building, 826 North Main Street, to gather citizen input on the use of the CDBG funds.



Examples of possible uses include the following:





• Public infrastructure (e.g., water, wastewater, street improvements);

• Community facilities (e.g., parks, health clinics, libraries, senior or youth centers);

• Housing (e.g., owner-occupied or multi-family rehab, utility connections on private property, new housing constructed by a non-profit);

• Public services (e.g., paying the salary of an additional staff person to expand a Head Start program, purchasing a van to transport persons with disabilities, equipment and rent to start a new job training program); and

• Economic development (e.g., a loan to a business for job creation, micro-enterprise development, acquisition of land for an existing business expansion).