Letter: Thanks to all for making Trunk or Treat a huge success

Editor:

The staff at Camp Verde Parks & Recreation wants to thank all of the public who made last night’s Trunk or Treat a huge success.

This is truly a community driven event made possible by the participation of many different individuals, families, groups and businesses.

Your willingness to contribute your time, energy and candy to completely transform Main Street into a friendly, happy family experience filled with imagination and sugar is what makes this event work. Parks & Recreation helps to coordinate participation, adds our decorations and supplements your candy supplies but the details are handled at the individual community member level.

This year saw 58 identified individuals, community groups and businesses participating in passing out candy, a new best for you.

We purchased and distributed $3,000 worth of candy, 55,000 pieces, to help supplement the thousands and thousands of pieces you contributed.

We received donations for candy totaling $850 this year, including $350 from the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde, a long time event supporter along with donations from individuals and businesses.

The large number of decorated businesses, vehicles and participants made for a colorful and imaginative night. This event continues to impress all and grow each year and we look forward to your successful event again next year.

Thank you again for all your help.

Michael Marshall

Parks & Recreation Division Manager

Town of Camp Verde