Camp Verde football lands six All 2A-Verde Region selections

Eight Camp Verde High football players received Verde Region recognition.

The Cowboys had two first teamers, four second teamers and three honorable mention when the All-Verde Region teams were announced.

CV head coach Rick Walsworth said the teams went as he expected.

“I think we did a really equitable job of rewarding kids that we deserving,” Walsworth said. “The coaches had all pretty much talked during the season so I had a pretty good feeling about how everything was going to go in the region meeting.”

Senior Steven Petty as a punter and junior running back Cale Cook made the first team for CV. Petty, as a defensive back, sophomore defensive lineman Jacob Kane, sophomore Peyton Kelley, as a defensive utility/flex player and freshman linebacker Jacob Oothoudt were on the second team.

Petty, who also played quarterback, tight end and ran cross country after the season ended, was All-Verde for two different positions.

“It was awesome and I’m pretty sure Steven had never punted before, so to make it as the first team punter was a pretty good accomplishment,” Walsworth said. “The coaches commented about him and his play. I mean all the guys that made it were guys who the coaches had specifically mentioned from watching film or after our game with them. Film doesn’t lie and the guys that stood out on Friday night was pretty evident and that’s the way it was with all the teams.”

Cook ran for 744 yards on 164 carries but didn’t turn the ball over.

“Cale making first team as a junior was a surprise to me,” Walsworth said. “Getting guys in on defense is easier than getting guys on on offense honestly most of the time when you get out of those meetings. All the other coaches were really impressed with Cale and how hard he ran the ball and how well he took care of the ball. He didn’t lose a fumble the entire year even with all the carries he had. Playing a new position and he had never carried the ball before this season in high school. He was one of the guys that before every game the coaches would mention when we were talking.”

Junior offensive lineman Josh Lake, freshman running back and Matt Loza Running Backs and senior defensive lineman Damian Wathogoma were honorable mention.

No other school had any freshman on the first or second teams and none had more than one sophomore. In total, there were only three sophomores on the first or second teams besides the Cowboys.

CV only has three returning starters that are seniors next year.

“Most of these guys have got so much football ahead of them,” Walsworth said.

Trivum Prep’s Michael Spencer won coach of the year, TV’s David Marquez was region offensive player of the year and Mason Moore from Trivum Prep was region player of the year. Matthew Baumann of Parker was region defensive player of the year.

Most of the teams in new Verde Region were in the playoffs or just out of it.

“The region was tough, we had two teams make the playoffs out of the region and the third was the first team out of the playoffs,” Walsworth said.