County to review permit for Sedona Vista Village master sign plan

COTTONWOOD -- The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will discuss a permit Tuesday regarding a sign plan for Sedona Vista Village in the Village of Oak Creek.

The supervisors will meet Tuesday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m., at the Yavapai County Administrative Services building in Cottonwood, 10 S 6th St.

The Master Sign Program is part of revitalization efforts of the shopping center, according to staff documents.

According to the applicant’s letter of intent, Vista Village is one of the largest retail shopping centers in unincorporated Yavapai County.

According to staff, the former Outlet Mall property was originally zoned in the early 1990s and has passed through several different owners over the past decade.

The property is currently part of plans for a major remodel and rebranding effort, according to staff documents.

“This Master Sign Plan will allow for a consistent architectural style for the property and the signage will serve as a highlight to the new façade,” staff documents state.

While current signage will be considered “grandfathered,” new signage will have to align with the Master Sign Plan.

The plan consists pf one multi-tenant sign, seven directional signs, one main and two pylon center identification signs; and four non-bran site wall signs, according to staff documents.

Vacation rentals

The county board also will consider a use permit renewal of two short-term rentals.

The properties are located on the west side of Page Springs Roads adjacent to Oak Creek and 2.8 miles off Cornville Road, according to staff documents.

In July 2013, the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the use permit, according to staff documents.

“No events such as weddings, reunions, and such allowed without an amendment to this use permit,” staff documents state.