Obituary: Dorothy Strong LeDoux 1934-2018

Dorothy Strong LeDoux, 84, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

She was born on Nov. 5, 1934, in Long Beach, California, to Luma F. Rose and Isabell May Rose.



Dorothy was a member of the Cottonwood Church of the Nazarene. She was a loving wife.



Dorothy is survived by her husband of 15 years, Johnny LeDoux of Cottonwood; stepson, John LeDoux of Cottonwood; and sister, Louise Campbell.



A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Nazarene, 1710 AZ-260 in Cottonwood on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at 1:30 p.m.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.