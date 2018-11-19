American Folk Legend Ramblin’ Jack Elliott in Concert With Gail Steiger and Jett Montana

With over 40 albums, multiple GRAMMY’s, and a National Medal of the Arts under his belt, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is considered one of the country’s legendary foundations of folk music.

What: Rambling Jack Elliott concert
When: Saturday, November 24, 7:00 PM
Where: Prescott Center for the Arts, 200 N Marina St, Prescott

Saturday, Nov. 24, the Folk Sessions kicks-off the holiday season with the artist Bob Dylan called “King of the folksingers.” Jack’s close friend and Prescott cowboy Gail Steiger, along with Jett Montana, will share the Prescott Center for the Arts stage with Jack.

“Nobody I know -- and I mean nobody -- has covered more ground and made more friends and sung more songs than the fellow you’re about to meet right now. He’s got a song and a friend for every mile behind him. Say hello to my good buddy, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott,” is the way Johnny Cash introduced Elliott when he appeared on the Johnny Cash Television Show in 1969.

Ramblin’ Jack Elliott has recorded 40 albums; wrote one of the first trucking songs, Cup of Coffee, recorded by Johnny Cash; championed the works of new singer-songwriters, from Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson to Tim Hardin; became a founding member of Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue; and continued the life of the traveling troubadour influencing Jerry Jeff Walker, Guy Clark, The Grateful Dead and countless others.

In 1998, President Bill Clinton awarded Elliott the National Medal of the Arts, proclaiming, “In giving new life to our most valuable musical traditions, Ramblin’ Jack has himself become an American treasure.”

Through it all -- though agents, managers, wives and recording companies have tried -- Jack resisted being molded into a commercial commodity. He played his shows without a written set list or including any songs that did not ring with his gut feeling of what mattered to him.

Ramblin’ Jack’s life of travels, performances and recordings is a testament to the America of lore, a giant land of struggle, hard luck and sometimes even of good fortune.



Ramblin’ Jack takes us to places that spur us on to the romance and passion of life in the tunes and voices of real people.

Gail Steiger is a songwriter, filmmaker, and cowboy who has been the foreman of remote Spider Ranch in Yavapai County, Arizona since 1995. The grandson of revered Cowboy Poet, Gail Gardner, Gail Steiger’s acclaimed Ranch Album film, released in 1988, is recognized as one of the best portrayals of modern cowboy and ranching life on film.

A CD of his music, The Romance of Western Life, earned praise from editor Darrell Arnold, who wrote his music is “... like listening to Bob Dylan if Dylan had been a working cowboy” -- COWBOY MAGAZINE

The Folk Sessions may well be one of the most eclectic radio shows in America. Broadcast throughout Central & Northern Arizona for over 15 years on the KJAZZ Radio Network and Prescott Public Radio, part of the Arizona Community Radio Network.

The Folk Sessions has established a loyal following, producing quality radio programs and live concerts.



