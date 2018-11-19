Bark-n-Wine to benefit: Verde Valley Humane Society

Sunday, Nov. 25, from noon to 3 p.m., Oak Creek Vineyards and Winery will be hosting a fundraiser for the Verde Valley Humane Society.



Dogs from the VVHS will be available for adoption and a portion of each wine tasting will be donated to the VVHS. Those who adopt a pet at the event will receive a complimentary bottle of wine.



Oak Creek Vineyards is one of the only pet-friendly vineyards in the Verde Valley and guests are regularly encouraged to bring their furry friends.



The vineyard is owned by Mike Pearce. His son Florian is the vintner, and Florian’s wife Olga, is the tasting room manager. Rounding out the family-run business is the family dog, Dudley -- who habitually greets Oak Creek Vineyard’s two and four-legged guests.



VVHS exists to humanely provide for and protect unwanted, lost and abused animals; and to promote animal welfare through its policies and presence in the community.



Tacy Pastor, executive director of the VVHS is happy to team up with Oak Creek Vineyards and Winery to showcase some of the wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption and says, “Our main goal is to take the homeless animals that come into our facility and get them into permanent homes.”

Oak Creek Vineyards is located at 1555 N Page Springs Road. www.oakcreekvineyards.net