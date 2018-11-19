Cornville’s Old Corral: The Izzys rock in the holidays’

The Old Corral Bar offers a great lineup of fun for almost any taste, from a casual afternoon chat with friends to a top-notch live music dance and show.

Known for its weekly Saturday night live music scene, the dance floor fills fast, beginning at 8 p.m. right on into midnight.

But, there is a lot more to like during the week, starting with Monday at 5 p.m. That’s when the popular weekly poker tournament begins. Tuesday brings another tournament, this time in the realm of billiards, only they call it pool. Segue to Wednesday there’s more pool, this time with league competition.

This Saturday get ready for the Izzys to turn classic rock inside out. Most bands in this genre feature favorites from the 1960s and ‘70s, with an occasional nod to a now aging punk or alternative hit. This band does the exact opposite.

On keyboard and mastering the sound is Jim (J.J.) Jordan. Yes, he plays bass for the Gozers, but for the Izzys, he lays out a thick and precise keyboard foundation while adding vocals. Having toured with J.J. for decades and as a co-member of Iron Butterfly with him, lead guitarist Bill Carron brings some of the smoothest and most expressive instrumental solos and accompaniment anywhere.

Sharing lead guitar duties is John Heath. He is a fine singer, as well, delivering lead vocals in the alternative rock realm with true authority. On drums is, without question, the most in-demand percussionist in the region in the name of Clay Harper. The Izzys have a loyal following that loves to sing along with and dance to the bands extensive playlist.

The Old Corral is located at 11375 E Cornville Road in Cornville and is open from 9:00 a.m. daily.