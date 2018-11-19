Duffy Hudson brings Einstein, Audie Murphy back to life on Fisher stage

World-renowned actor, entertainer and impressionist Duffy Hudson is bringing his award-winning live shows “The Relativity of Albert Einstein” and “To Hell and Back: The Story of Audie Murphy” to Sedona.

There will be one performance of each show on Nov. 26 and 27, on the Goldenstein Stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

THE RELATIVITY OF ALBERT EINSTEIN, Monday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

Broadway and film veteran Duffy Hudson brings Albert Einstein to life in this unique one-man show, “The Relativity of Albert Einstein”.

Imagine Albert Einstein explains the Theory of Relativity, in a fun, exciting and entertaining way, without mathematics or a knowledge of physics required.

The show covers elements of Einstein’s life and humor, the speed of light, time travel, gravity and space-time, and answers the question “What is E=MC2 anyway?”

This show will excite audience members of all ages and will cause you to look at the workings of the Universe with new eyes. It is a blast!

TO HELL AND BACK: THE STORY OF AUDIE MURPHY, Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 4 p.m.

“To Hell and Back” is the true story of Audie Murphy: A true American Hero if there ever was one.

Broadway and film veteran Duffy Hudson – who has just been named Best One Man Show in Los Angeles – has created a memorable bio-play of America’s most decorated hero of the Second World War. This one-man performance will showcase the WWII Adventures of Audie Murphy, his life and his crusade to help Veterans with PTSD.

“I feel honored to perform this show and am always touched, moved and inspired to see our veterans in the audience,” said Hudson. “I have had the pleasure to perform this show in Audie’s hometown during the annual ‘Audie Murphy days’ in Greenville and Farmersville Texas. I have had the honor of performing for and meeting childhood friends of Audie, the family who took Audie in when he was orphaned and Captain John Heard of the 3rd Infantry Division, who fought side by side with Audie Murphy.”

ABOUT DUFFY HUDSON

Duffy Hudson is an actor, director, writer, teacher and filmmaker. After graduating from college, he moved to New York City where he attended the Circle in the Square Theater School, on Broadway.

He began his New York career working backstage with Michael Ritchie (Artistic Director Center Theatre Group) on several Broadway productions including Present Laughter with George C. Scott.

He has performed in hundreds of plays both on and off Broadway, including The Misanthrope and Enemies, Whores of Heaven, Riddley Walker, Nana, Twelfth Night, Winter’s Tale, Macbeth, Biderbecks Last Drunk (Samuel French Award Winner) and Report To The Academy, which he performed at The Actors Studio.

Duffy has directed over 300 theatrical pieces, including, workshop productions with Brooke Shields, the The Three Sisters with Jessica Lange, Don Johnson and Tatum O’Neal, Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf with Marlo Thomas.

“The Relativity of Albert Einstein” will be performed live on Monday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. “To Hell and Back: The Story of Audie Murphy” will be performed live on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 4 p.m.

Tickets for each show are $15 general admission and $13 for film festival members. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Duffy Hudson in the lobby after the show.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.