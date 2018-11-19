Invincible Grins take stage at Cottonwood Main Stage

Saturday, November 24, Main Stage welcomes The Invincible Grins. Born in the Verde Valley, The Invincible Grins fuse eclecticism with unbridled enthusiasm, creating a unique and danceable style of sweaty rock and roll.

Marrying strong and original songwriting with undeniable groove, the Grins draw inspiration from such artists as Tom Waits, Woody Guthrie, Andrew Bird, Talking Heads, Morphine, and Goran Bregovic, and have also been accused of sounding like “Gogol Bordello meets Fleetwood Mac.”

Their music has been described as “funked-up folk”, “Gypsybilly,” and simply, “…like fun!” No matter what moniker is applied, one thing is for sure: The Invincible Grins are upbeat music for a beat up world. Show starts at 9 and there is no cover charge.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with hostess, Vinda Kristine at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy.



Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.