Sedona Chamber Ballet presents Phoenix Ballet The Nutcracker live in Sedona – Arizona’s most magical, authentic production of this holiday classic.

Join Phoenix Ballet and internationally recognized dance stars Madison Penney, Tia Wenkman, Bel Pickering, Tegan Chou, Misha Broderick, Basia Rhoden and more, along with top students from the acclaimed Master Ballet Academy and Sedona aspiring dancers as they present Slawomir Wozniak’s magical holiday classic, The Nutcracker.

Let the professional dancers awe you with their skill while they dance alongside renowned students who have brought home top awards and honors at major competitions including Youth America Grand Prix, the World Ballet Competition, International Dance Competition and more.

Danced to Tchaikovsky’s famous score, let this magical, authentic production transport you back in time. Complete with dancing mice, a snowfall on stage and the beauty of the Sugar Plum Fairy, it’s a sight to cherish.

The magical story of The Nutcracker follows Marie and her Prince as they share the story of a magical gift, a suspenseful battle between soldiers and mice, and take us to the enchanted Land of Sweets.

Dozens of students from Sedona will join Company members on-stage, dressed in intricately designed costumes and surrounded by larger than life sets, creating a magnificent sensory feast. This performance will mark the debut of Sedona’s own Miquel Jose (MJ) Chapman as Fritz. MJ now studies six days a week at the renowned Master Ballet Academy in Scottsdale and we all so proud of his achievement.

Let the holidays begin and see why audiences have been raving about Phoenix Ballet and do not miss the opportunity to enjoy this world-class performance of this enchanting tale at the Sedona Performing Arts Center.

The performances at The Sedona Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday December 2 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available on line at sedonachamberballet.org.

Groups of 10 or more get discounts. For tickets and more information, contact Winifred Muench at sedonachamberballet@gmail.com or 928-554-4059.