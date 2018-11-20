Attorney withdraws in Jeremiah Gaver case

PRESCOTT -- Jeremiah Gaver has a new public defender after former attorney, Tony Gonzales, filed a motion to withdraw on Nov. 8.

Gaver, 32, is one of the men involved in a 2015 melee in the Cottonwood Walmart parking lot that left one man dead and two others shot, including a Cottonwood police officer.

Gonzales requested to withdraw citing a conflict of interest, according to court documents. The court found Gaver indigent and appointed Adamn Zickerman to appoint him, according to documents.

Over the summer, the court found reasonable grounds to conduct a full Rule 11 examination of Gaver. Dr. Katherine Cheeves found Gaver competent to stand trial.

Gaver is set to appear in court for a status conference on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Prescott.






































