Former Cottonwood teacher pleads to delinquency of a minor

A former Cottonwood teacher who was facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor pleaded down to two misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Oct. 29.

According to Cottonwood Police, Isabelle Bowman, 22, was arrested in August for an alleged sexual encounter with a 17-year-old boy. According to police, the boy was not a student at the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District.

Bowman initially pleaded not guilty before pleading down to two charges of contributing to delinquency of a minor.

Bowman was sentenced to 120 days at the Yavapai County Jail.