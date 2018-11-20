Former Cottonwood teacher pleads to delinquency of a minor

A former Cottonwood teacher who was facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor pleaded down to two misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Oct. 29.
According to Cottonwood Police, Isabelle Bowman, 22, was arrested in August for an alleged sexual encounter with a 17-year-old boy. According to police, the boy was not a student at the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District.
Bowman initially pleaded not guilty before pleading down to two charges of contributing to delinquency of a minor.
Bowman was sentenced to 120 days at the Yavapai County Jail.
