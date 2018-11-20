Man accused of luring minor to appear again in court in December

PRESCOTT -- A 19-year-old Cottonwood man facing multiple felony charges involving sexual abuse and luring of a minor will appear again in court on Dec. 10 for a possible Donald hearing and case management conference at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Prescott.



Daniel Howell is charged with count of aggravated luring of a minor, one count of sexual abuse and one count of luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, according to court documents.

Howell entered a not-guilty plea in August.

Howell’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 10 at 3:30 p.m. in Prescott. He is currently in custody with a bond set at $50,000, according to court documents. Christopher Kotke is the presiding judge.

According to court documents, Howell fondled the breast of a 15-year-old girl after engaging in conversation with her online.

According to Cottonwood Police, officers received a report from Howell that his Facebook account had been hacked.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl threatened to report him to the police after inappropriate online interaction between the two that he initiated.

“Their investigation determined Howell was the alleged suspect but would report his account being hacked once he believed the underage female he contacted was going to report him to law enforcement,” said Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt in a news release.