Verde Village volunteers clean 2 miles of Highway 260

Verde Village Property Owners’ Association Highway Cleanup Chairman Mal Otterson met with Verde Village volunteers at the Hillside Church, Cottonwood, at 8 a.m. Saturday with sticks, trash bags and safety vests for volunteers who braved chilly early morning weather to pick up trash. The Verde Valley Fire Department came with a fire truck and three volunteers to help, as well.
From Western Avenue down to near Wal-Mart, crew volunteers fanned out, each assigned to one side of the Route 260 or the other, picking up trash. Every three months, Mal Otterson asks for volunteers to clean up this two-mile stretch to keep Cottonwood beautiful.
The volunteers are from the Verde Village. If you get a hankering to volunteer, contact VVPOAsecretary2018@gmail.com.
