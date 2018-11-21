60-foot tall cell tower approved for Main Street in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood Planning & Zoning approved a 60-foot tall mono-elm cell tower on Main Street Monday.
The tower will be constructed on the vacant lot on 890 S. Main Street.
The request comes from Pinnacle Consulting, a developer for Verizon Wireless cell towers, according to staff documents.
