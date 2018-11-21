Former mayor Jane Moore appointed to serve on Jerome Town Council

JEROME -- Jerome has a full council again.

Jane Moore will fill the empty seat left by former council member Hunter Bachrach, following a unanimous vote by Jerome Town Council Tuesday.

During a Nov. 13 meeting, council decided to table appointing a new council member to give the public a chance to speak.

Former Jerome Mayor Nikki Check also threw her hat in the ring as well as Alissa Kueker and 26-year-old Tyler Christensen.

Members of the public spoke in support of both Moore and Christenson during the Nov. 13 meeting. On Monday, Christensen’s name was no longer listed as interested party.



Moore is a 46-year resident of Jerome with an extensive resume in town government, having previously served on town council for 12 years. Moore is also a member of Jerome’s Planning and Zoning Commission and former member of the Yavapai County Water Advisory Committee.

Moore said she is an advocate for helping the town.

“I might be helpful in the transition,” she said.



During a call to the public, Jerome resident Suzy Mound lauded Jane for her patience and contributions to the Town of Jerome.

“What Jane has brought is priceless,” Mound said. “I feel the experience and expertise Jane brings will be a huge asset.”

