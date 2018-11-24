BeneVet promotes well-being of veterans

CAMP VERDE – It’s been 10 years now since Nikki Miller and Mike Jacobson orchestrated the first BeneVet Bowling Tournament.

The purpose of BeneVet is to raise money for the Prescott VA – and to have fun by bowling at Cliff Castle Casino’s Shake, Rattle and Bowl.

In conjunction with the Prescott VA Hospital and American Legion Post 93, this year’s BeneVet event is scheduled for Jan. 27-28. Proceeds will be donated to the Prescott VA Hospital Rehab Centers and Northern Arizona Veterans Organization.

“Veterans not only risk their lives in battle, but at home they find their health issues another battle,” Miller says.

Each year, BeneVet has raised money to purchase equipment for the Prescott VA’s physical therapy department, equipment such as computers, hand therapy books and a wheel chair scale.

This year, Miller is looking for event sponsors to help raise enough money for a mapping system that creates a customized cushion for people who are wheel-chair bound.

That mapping system, Miller says, costs “about $13,000.”

“We have a big goal this year,” she says. “This system helps eliminate pressure points for veterans [who are] wheelchair bound, making their life much more comfortable.”

Cost to sponsor is $100 and includes the person or business name on the early-bird t-shirts as well as a business card advertisement on the Shake, Rattle and Bowl monitors for the month of the event.

BeneVet offers three time slots on Saturday, and another two on Sunday, as a team of bowlers can participate in either the 10:30 a.m. opening mixer or the 2 p.m. all mixed up squad time slots either Saturday or Sunday, or the no-tap singles squad on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Team events cost $20 per person – which is $80 for a four-person team. The Saturday evening singles handicap competition costs $25 per person, with $5 per person put into a cash prize fund paid out to the top two men and the top two women.

Team total pins will determine the winner of the team events. Individual total pins will determine the winners of the singles event.

Check in is 30 minutes prior to each event.

Rules are at http://www.benevet.site/page3.html.

For folks who want to contribute to the cause but don’t care for bowling, BeneVet will again raffle off several prizes donated by Verde Valley businesses.

In years past, prizes such as overnight lodging, sporting tickets, quilts and sculptures have been available in one-day and two-day raffles.

Tickets are available at $1 each, $5 for 6 tickets, $10 for 13 tickets, or $20 for 26 tickets.

For more information, to donate to the BeneVet raffle, or to register to bowl, visit www.benevet.site or call Mike at 928-567-9125 or Nikki at 928-592-9137.

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is located at 555 Middle Verde Road in Camp Verde.

