Verde Valley Bicycle Company rolls into new era

Verde Valley Bicycle Company owner Bill Jackson and his staff pose for a photo during their open house after the bicycle shop in Old Town Cottonwood, 743 N Main St., finished major building renovations and upgrade to its bicycle inventory. Jackson said they completely remodeled the interior and exterior, remerchandised the shelves and now have “a lot of inventory” mountain and road bikes; and even electric bikes. There is a fleet of Trek Mountain Bikes people can rent. Dead Horse State Park is nearby for mountain biking or electric bikes can be ridden downtown, he said. “We’re just building our community of riders here in the Verde Valley,” Jackson said. “It’ good “exercise and it’s good for the “environment,” Jackson said. VVN/Vyto Starinskas