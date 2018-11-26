CFMD responds to structure fire

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department responded to a structure fire early this morning at the 1500 block of East Apache Street.

At around 5:00 a.m. Monday, authorities responded to the report, according to CFMD. When they arrived, they found an active fire on the eastern outer wall of the structure.

According to CFMD, firefighters were able to control the fire shortly after arrival. An investigation later revealed that the fire started outside the structure.

Fire damage was contained to the exterior wall and eaves of the structure with no fire damage extending to the interior of the building, according to CFMD.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Assistance was provided by Verde Valley Fire District, the Verde Valley Ambulance Company and Cottonwood Police.



For more information please contact Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department at 928-634-2741.

--Information provided by Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department