Emerson Theater Collaborative Presents World War II Radio Christmas

Emerson Theater Collaborative, in cooperation with the City of Sedona, Accord Hospice of Sedona, Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots, Friends of Jack Jamesen Memorial Park and Gigi Rock Productions presents playwright Pat Kruis Tellinghusen’s World War II Radio Christmas at Vista Hall, The Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek December 6-7 and 14-16, 2018.

An inspiring look at strength in the face of hardship, this moving holiday show recreates the experience of attending a 1940s live radio show broadcast on Christmas Eve during World War II. Using period songs and stories inspired by actual veterans, World War II Radio Christmas transports the audience to another time, complete with commercial breaks brought to you by such generous sponsors as Vaseline Hair Tonic and Ipana Toothpaste. This play is a timeless reminder of the importance of coming together for the holidays.

World War II Radio Christmas is produced by Camilla Ross and directed by John Reynolds. The cast of local Sedona actors includes Robert Bays, Teri Bays, Jeanie Carroll, Sammy Davis, Lisa Glinsky, Gale Grove, Shondra Jepperson, Tom Jepperson, Michael Peach and Brad Roberts. Performances are presented by special arrangement with Actors Equity Association.

All shows will be at Vista Hall, The Collective Sedona, 7000 SR 179, Suite C200, Sedona AZ 8635. Tickets available at the door or online at bit.ly/2CvtyAF. Show times are December 6, 7 & 14 at 7 p.m. and December 15 & 16 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $25. Seniors and students are $20.

For more information, call 860-705-9711 or visit emersontheatercollaborative.org.