The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, Dec. 2 when it hosts the big screen encore of “Don Quixote” from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. There will be one show at 3:00 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.



“Don Quixote” is one of the most famous and influential stories in all of literature, and now the Bolshoi Ballet’s staging of Cervantes’ classic tale is broadcast live from Moscow. Alexei Fadeyechev’s dazzling staging brings fresh life to this timeless tale, with Leon Minkus’ thrilling score working in conjunction with Sergei Barkhin’s imaginative sets and costumes based on 1903 sketches by Vasily Diyachkov. This is an unmissable treat for all fans of the ballet.

The Bolshoi Ballet presents their delightful staging of Cervantes’ timeless story. Eccentric hero Don Quixote has filled his head with stories about knights and chivalry. He’s accompanied by his loyal squire Sancho Panza on a journey to make his name and also to discover his perfect woman. On their adventures, Don Quixote runs across the beautiful Kitri, an innkeeper’s daughter, and becomes convinced that she is the woman he has been searching for.

Featuring brand new sets and costumes to accompany this colorful and technically challenging production, “Don Quixote” is quintessential Bolshoi, abounding with life and not to be missed!

“Don Quixote” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.