Goldenstein Gallery unveils new work from acclaimed artist Patricia A Griffin

For many collectors, the poetic nature of artist Patricia A Griffin’s work acts as a doorway. Her compelling paintings draw them across a mysterious threshold, leaving them profoundly connected at a soul level with her intriguing subjects; both domestic and wild animals. These scintillating portraits are both evocative and transformative, capturing the beings deepest essence. She has spent the past 28 years painting, teaching, and traversing the globe, spending long moments of time just being with the wildlife she so loves. She views this time spent in their habitat as critical to the power of her work which resonates with her deep connection of shared existence. Goldenstein Gallery is delighted to unveil some of her newest pieces as part of The Women’s Show.

Griffin’s award-winning impressionist images have received International acclaim. Her paintings have been featured in eleven museums and in collections from Dallas to Dubai. She sees her vibrant palette as responsible in large part for the power of her work. Bold colors and light dominate her paintings where multiple layers of oil paint are applied producing a dynamic vibration. Her fearless use of color reveals poignant and endearing facets of each creature as she works to extract her subjects innate connectivity to the human world.



Her travels have led her across the globe from South Dakota to Manitoba, Canada and India. She draws from the collective fullness of her experiences saying “I recognize my existence as universal and connected to the farthest reaches of conception.” She is devoted to creating images that stir stewardship and donates 10% of the proceeds from the sale of her work towards wildlife conservation.



Patricia A Griffin’s work can be viewed at Goldenstein Gallery as well as at their satellite exhibits throughout Sedona.



For more information on artists, artwork, Satellite Exhibits, and Artists in Residence please visit GoldensteinArt.com. Sign up for their monthly E-zine, Instagram and Facebook or call 928-204-1765. Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery’s address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A. Voted Best Gallery in Sedona 11 years running and named the best place to shop in Sedona by USA Today 10 Best, Goldenstein Gallery is known for its diversity of world-renowned local and regional artists in all media and styles.