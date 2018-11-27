Bed and Breakfast ordinance on Camp Verde agenda

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could amend the community’s definition of “Bed and Breakfast.”

According to council’s Nov. 28 agenda packet, the Town’s definition of Bed and Breakfast, as per Planning and Zoning Ordinance Section 103, “conflicts with the definition of an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) by defining a B&B as up to five bedrooms.”

The agenda states that “a one room short term rental Accessory Dwelling Unit is allowed with an ADU Rental Permit but a one room rental within a home was considered a Bed and Breakfast.

The requirement and fees for a Bed and Breakfast Use Permit are “much more extensive (public process) and costly ($1800 compared to $144) than an Accessory Dwelling Unit rental permit,” the agenda states.

Town staff will recommend that council redefine Bed and Breakfast as “an overnight rooming or boarding house with breakfast where the host lives on the premises,” with Bed and Breakfast establishments limited to “two to five bedrooms.”

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of the agenda is available at the Town’s website, located at http://www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2018-town-council.

