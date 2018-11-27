Camp Verde may approve rezoning for small home community

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could approve the rezoning of two parcels totaling 2.46 acres at Nichols and Fain streets that would be developed as a pedestrian-oriented small home community.

But first, council will consider a request that it approve the abandonment of a portion of a 13-foot intervening alley which would allow the two parcels to be combined for a single project site.

According to council’s Nov. 28 agenda, David Meier, the owner of the two parcels, met with Town Staff in May to propose the project “for approximately 26 site-built housing units, ranging from 400- to 800-square feet in size.”

According to the agenda, five of the units would be two-story and include their own garage. Each parcel would have a “minimal site pad and the remaining portion of the property will be common areas with internal pathways.”

The project, according to the agenda, is being referred to as Wee Hollow.

“The main parcel of 2.41 acres provides the location of the houses, common areas, pathways, and limited covered parking with storage,” the agenda states. “The secondary parcel of .27 acres is proposed to be used for covered parking and storage for the project’s residents.”

Additional parking “is proposed in the rights-of-way of Fain Street and Nichols Street, which will also be available for public parking through a public-private partnership,” the agenda also states.

Town Staff’s recommendation, according to the agenda, is to approve the application of the abandonment of the portion of alleyway and associated reversion to acreage, as well as approve the rezoning.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

Council is scheduled to meet twice in December, both times for its regular session. But council is expected to approve the cancellation of its Dec. 12 work session and Dec. 26 meeting to hear Planning and Zoning matters.

