Cottonwood kicks off holiday season with parade, Chocolate Walk

Thanksgiving is over. Now on to the grand finale of the holiday season.

This Saturday, Cottonwood will open the season with its annual Christmas Parade and Chocolate Walk.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the parking lot of the Verde Valley Fairgrounds Saturday, Dec. 1. It will travel east on Cherry Street, turn left on to Main Street and end in Old Town.

Verde Valley Fair Director Coleen Gilboy, who is one of the organizers of the parade said there will be shuttles transporting kids in the parade back to the fairgrounds so parents don’t have to brave traffic from the holiday festivities.

Parade organizers encourage attendees to bundle up and bring chairs.

The Mingus Union High School drumline, fancy cars, farm animals and DIY floats all will be featured in the parade.

Gilboy said the float count this year is in the 70s and they are still accepting entries.



“We want to have everyone here and have the biggest parade ever,” she said. “I will put anyone in who wants to join.”

This year’s theme is: “Lights, Presents and Bows, Oh My.” Gilboy said the parade began implementing themes back in 2012.

“We wanted to get away from the traditional Christmas thing and do something fun and different,” she said. “I have people asking me in March what the theme is.”

Randall Hauk, owner of Randall’s Restaurant on Main Street, is this year’s grand marshal.

Gilboy said the parade committee generally tries to pick people who are quiet and behind the scenes in the community so they can throw them out in the open.

“He is very humble about what he does for the community,” Gilboy said. “Randall has donated food, money and time so it’s really nice to recognize him.”

Hauk said he generally doesn’t like being in the limelight but is excited and honored to have been accepted.

“I don’t do what I do for recognition but it’s nice that someone would do that for me,” he said.

Gilboy, who is very passionate about the parade, said it’s because she loves the community.

“People grow up here and can’t wait to get out,” she said. “Then they come back … and you come to the Christmas Parade and you see everyone you know. It’s amazing.”

Gilboy said she can’t think of a better way to kick off the holidays.

“Thanksgiving is over,” she said. “Now the holidays can start.”

For more information contact Gilboy at (928) 634-3290.

25th Annual Chocolate Walk

After the parade, patrons can stroll through Old Town and fill their bags with homemade and gourmet chocolates.

The 25th annual Chocolate Walk starts Saturday at 3 p.m. and continues until 7. Old Town merchants and tasting rooms will stay open late for the event. Hot cocoa will also be offered at stops along the way.

Many businesses make their own chocolate, said Old Town Association Treasurer Jim Ariola.



Tickets can be purchased at www.oldtown.org or at the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce building at 849 Cove Parkway, Suite B & C

Old Town Association Treasurer Jim Ariola said there are about 100 tickets left and they have sold out in years past.

