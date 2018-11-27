Mingus board could waive attorney-client privilege over Hargrove report

COTTONWOOD – It’s possible the Mingus Union School Board could waive attorney-client privilege concerning the Gust Rosenfeld PLC report that led to Penny Hargrove’s Nov. 10 resignation as the district’s superintendent.

According to a draft copy of Thursday’s agenda, the Mingus board could waive the privilege as it considers three points:

• Information provided to the Arizona Department of Education.

• Conflict of interest of Hargrove.

• AzMERIT testing held in spring 2018.

Hargrove resigned while on indefinite suspension over what Board Member Jim Ledbetter called “serious missteps” in the way she handled a technological breakdown during the school’s AzMERIT testing last spring.

The agenda also states that the Mingus Union School Board “may discuss and take possible action on recommendations” made in the report as the board considers the three above-mentioned points.

According to Daniel Dubien, executive assistant to the district’s governing board, Susan Segal, attorney with Gust Rosenfeld PLC will attend Thursday’s meeting.

Other items on the draft copy of Thursday’s agenda include:

• Possible action on the next steps in the filling the district’s superintendent position. On Nov. 8, Genie Gee was named acting superintendent. Gee is the school’s principal.

• Possible action on a contract with an outside consultant to provide consulting/coaching services to support a new, acting or interim superintendent in a transition of leadership in an amount not to exceed $10,000.

• Possible action on the district administration’s recommendation to increase the sign-on bonus for new bus drivers from $300 to $500 and a re-evaluation of “wage competitiveness” based on years of experience.

Discussion-only items on the draft agenda include:

• Mingus Union has hired former Camp Verde High School assistant wrestling coach Mario Chagolla as the school’s assistant wrestling coach.

• Beginning with the 2019-2020 school year, extending benefits to employees who work at least 20 hours each week.

• As of Dec. 31, the Clarkdale-Jerome School District will terminate its part of a groundskeeper shared services agreement. In a Nov. 19 letter, Clarkdale-Jerome Business Manager Kristy Aston said that the district would combine its in-house grounds position with its maintenance position for a full-time position.

“We truly appreciate the support you have shown our district,” Aston wrote in the letter to Mingus Union Business Manager Lynn Leonard. “Thank you for the services you have provided.”

At 6 p.m. Thursday, the Mingus board will meet at the school’s library, 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.

The district will post a copy of the agenda no less than 24 hours before the meeting.

For the most up-to-date agenda, visit www.mingusunion.com/Governing_Board.

Mingus Union superintendents since 1979

Henry A Barbarick 1979-1985

Ron Barber 1985-1993

Marv Lamer 1993-2000

John Christensen 2000-2001

Tom McCraley 2001-2003

Sharyl Allen 2003-2007

Dr. Wade McLean (Interim) 7/2007-9/2007

Scott Dunsmore 10/2007-9/2008

Nancy Alexander (Interim) 10/2008-5/2009

Tim Foist 5/2009-6/2013

Dr. Paul Tighe 7/2013-6/2016

Eric Harmon (Interim) 7/2016-1/2017

Dr. Jack Keegan (Interim) 2/2017-6/2017

Dr. Penny Hargrove 7/2017 – 11/2018

Genie Gee (acting) 11/2018