Options for warm beds on cold nights

As the Verde Valley heads toward the holiday season, more and more nights are forecasted to have temperatures drop below freezing.

This week, the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition opened the doors of its drop-in center on Main Street for overnight stayers.

Last week, Cottonwood’s Planning & Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit to operate an overnight shelter, expanding the drop-in shelter’s hours, which is normally open from 1-5 p.m. on nights.

The Cold Weather Drop-In Center is open from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. and is located on 14 S. Main Street in Cottonwood. Next to the Circle K.

The shelter is open on nights forecasted to drop below 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

Call 928-202-1176 or visit http://www.verdevalleyhomelesscoalition.org for more information and ways to volunteer.

Angie Lozano of Angie’s House also wants everyone to know that she has an overnight shelter open on all nights on 413 N. 15 Street. in Cottonwood.

She said the shelter holds between eight and nine people per night but has made room for more in the past.

The shelter is coed, accepts families and is pet-friendly, she said.

“Pets are family and are important for emotional support,” she said.

Lozano said she also helps transfer people to some of her more permanent housing options in Cottonwood.

Lozano said those who need a spot should call her at 928-301-2169.