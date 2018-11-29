Beaver Creek Kiwanis to open adopt-a-family Christmas house

RIMROCK – Each year, Beaver Creek Kiwanis feeds about 30 families for Christmas through its Adopt-a-Family program.

Carol Keeton, former president of the Beaver Creek Kiwanis, said that it takes about $250 to provide food and presents for a family.

Which is why the charitable organization raises money for the project by selling Christmas items at its Christmas House.

Whether at the Christmas House or the local Kiwanis’ year-round Clothes Closet, Beaver Creek’s people “are very generous,” said Rosemarie Coker, chapter secretary and treasurer.

“There’s people who put a buck in, they just want to have a little something for Christmas. Then the next person comes in with $100. God takes good care of us.”

Each family will receive choice of ham or turkey, 10 pounds of potatoes, five pounds of apples, five pounds of oranges, eggs, butter and presents for each of the children.

This year, the Beaver Creek Kiwanis has the use of the community’s old Barefoot Country Market as its Adopt-a-Family Christmas House. Everything in the Christmas House is available, Keeton said.

Not much of the items remain from a year ago, Keeton said, though much has been collected throughout the year.

“We’re still taking donations,” Keeton said. “In fact, we just started taking donations.”

Donations, to the Kiwanis, are items that can be sold to raise money for adopt-a-families. Donations also come by way of money. But don’t donate food, as the Kiwanis always purchase food with money raised, Keeton said.

Located at 3315 E. Beaver Creek Road, the Adopt-a-Family Christmas House is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 15 as the group looks to raise money for food and presents for various Beaver Creek families.

To donate, or to sign up to be an adopt-a-family, call Rosemarie Coker at 928-300-2640.