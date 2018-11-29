Clarkdale hosting forum on Selna Ballfield, Mongini Park

Clarkdale Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting a public hearing on site plan concepts for Selna Ballfield and Mongini Park on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. at the Men’s Lounge of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse.

The plans are in conjunction with the pending soil remediation project.

The town is inviting the public to give feedback on the projects.

For more information contact the Community Services Department at 928-639-2460 or email community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.