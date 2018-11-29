Clarkdale seeks applicants for Design Review Board

The Clarkdale Design Review Board is taking applications from Clarkdale citizens interested in being appointed to fill a vacant seat that was created by the resignation of one of its members.

The term of office for this seat will expire on September 30, 2019.

Persons interested in applying must complete and return an application by 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13.

Applications are available at the Clarkdale Town Hall (39 N. 9th Street, Clarkdale), or on the Town’s website at www.clarkdale.az.gov In addition to completing the application, candidates will be asked to participate in an interview, which will be conducted by an interview panel and determined at a later date.

For more information, contact Town Clerk Mary Ellen Dunn at (928) 639-2400.