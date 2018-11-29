Comic book artists set up shop in Old Town

Locals and visitors in Old Town Cottonwood can not only pick up a locally made piece of jewelry or clothing but comic books now, too.

Bueno Marketplace and Printshop and the Northern Arizona Cartoonist Association (NAZCA) have partnered together to have locally published independent comic books available at their store.

The comic books are a mix of satirical and fantasy showcasing the talents of local comic book artists in Cottonwood, Sedona and across the state.

The Last Train From Clarkdale, a 24-page comic book that was created in 24 hours as a fundraiser for the Clark Memorial Library in Clarkdale, is available for purchase at Bueno. The fundraiser – held in late September - raised close to $500 for the library.

Members of NAZCA will be at Bueno Marketplace and Printshop Dec. 8 for the Second Saturday Art Walk.

Bueno Marketplace & Printshop is located at 1045 N. Main Street in Old Town Cottonwood and specializes in unique and creative items as well as custom onsite screenprinting. They can be reached at (928) 634-GOOD.

The Northern Arizona Cartoonist Association can be reached via its Facebook page or by contacting acting president Jan Marc Quisumbing at holla@thejanimal.com