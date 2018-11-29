Letter: Excellent job by VVPOA volunteers on Highway 260 cleanup

Editor:

I wish to thank and VVPOA volunteers who helped clean up the 2-mile section of Highway 260 that the association covers.



These volunteers were: Gene Carrigon, Rich Renninger, Chris KInderman, Jay Thorkelson, David Nelson, Greg Bubp, Charles Mackay, Chuck Maiser, Collene Maktineks. David Nauman, Peggy Barksdale, Ralph Barksdale, Kate Dusek, Adam Koster, Joel Rosenberg (representing five fire department members) and Mal Otterson.



In addition I would like to thank ReesesTire/Tire Pros for coffee and cookies afterwards, Coldwell Bankers for gift cards, and Randall’s restaurant for 2 for 1 coupons.

Many thanks to all.

Mal Otterson

Verde Village