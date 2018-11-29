Letter: Excellent, prompt work by Ron Long and Camp Verde road crew

Editor:

I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ron Long, the Camp Verde town engineer, and his road crew.

Back in September, after two major summer monsoon storms that nearly flooded my home and several of my neighbors, they successfully cleaned out drainage ditches, culverts and a drainage easement to the Verde River. This allowed the recent October rains to drain quickly and efficiently past our homes to the river.

The Pioneer Acres Subdivision and the McCracken Road residents have been having drainage issues and attended a Camp Verde Town Council meeting in September.

Three areas were identified that were causing flooding issues. Shortly after, the Town responded by sending a crew to begin maintenance work.

They have done an excellent job in the north end of the subdivision and we look forward to additional maintenance activities in the rest of the identified areas. This work has allowed many of us to be a little more relaxed during extended or intense rain events. Again, my neighbors and I, extend a sincere

THANKS to Ron and his crew for their excellent work in our area.

Scott Spleiss

Camp Verde